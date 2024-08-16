Highlights Alex Bass provides a solid solution in goal for Notts County after previous struggles.

Bass excelled during his AFC Wimbledon loan last season and was statistically one of the best in League Two.

Bass's commanding presence and composure on the ball bring much-needed stability to Notts County's defence.

Notts County struggled in the goalkeeping department last season, but in Alex Bass they look to have found their solution.

The 26-year-old arrived from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in June and has already turned out some impressive performances across pre-season and last Saturday’s opening league game.

Bass was one of the top performers in League Two last season and served as a welcome addition to The Magpies after Sam Slocombe, Aidan Stone and Luca Ashby-Hammond all failed to nail down a starting spot over the course of last season.

Bass performances last season at AFC Wimbledon

Notts’ difficulties between the sticks were well publicised over the course of last season, and they were highlighted once again on Tuesday night, as Notts shipped three away at Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup, with Bass given the night off.

Last season, both senior goalkeepers were unable to cement themselves as number one.

Stone and Slocombe only managed 23 and 14 league appearances respectively, before Luca Ashby-Hammond came in on loan in January and managed just 11.

All three proved to be erratic and inconsistent, something Bass has proven he isn’t.

A product of Portsmouth’s academy, Bass spent the entirety of the 2023/24 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, where he excelled. His final tally of 16 clean sheets was second only to Ben Hinchliffe of Stockport County, who ended the season as the division’s champions.

Related Aaron Nemane exit highlights new Notts County mentality: View Aaron Nemane's exit on Friday came as a shock to many, but the sale shows Notts County's new mentality

Bass vs Notts' GKs in 2023/24, as per FotMob Bass Stone Slocombe Ashby-Hammond Appearances 44 23 14 11 Clean Sheets 16 4 1 3 Save Percentage 69.9% 61.6% 65.9% 59.7% Saves per 90 2.5 2.8 4.2 2.56 Goals conceded per 90 1.1 1.8 2.18 1.72

While statistically, Bass made fewer saves per game than the three Notts keepers, this will largely be down to the extreme number faced by each, as a result of Notts’ defensive issues.

Although part of a much more settled defence, with The Dons conceding just 51 goals (bettered only by Stockport and Mansfield), Bass conceded the least goals per game and had the highest save percentage by some distance.

With Notts securing his services on a three-year deal, former Bradford and Southend loanee could well be Notts’ number one for several years to come.

Bass is commanding and comfortable on the ball

What immediately became noticeable within Bass’ game during Saturday’s 0-0 draw was the decisiveness he showed when claiming crosses.

Notts struggled to defend balls into their box last season (something which has been a long-standing problem stretching back to their days in the National League), with crosses from set pieces and open play both causing problems on a regular basis.

Bass’ commanding presence was highlighted on many occasions last Saturday, as he left his goal line to calmly collect several Tranmere crosses. He already looked to have a calming influence on the Notts defence, as time after time, the danger was alleviated by the Notts ‘keeper before panic could set in.

While he didn’t have too many saves to make on Saturday, Bass dealt with what Tranmere did throw at him very effectively, particularly when he got down well to hold onto a low Josh Davison effort.

With The Magpies relying on the goalkeeper to play a key part in developing their attacks, composure and quality on the ball are vital skills for any Notts shot stopper.

With the two wide centre backs in Notts’ back three holding width when in possession of the ball, the onus is on the goalkeeper to step up to the edge of his box and occupy the position of a centre back in order to create the overload that the Magpies need to play their way out.

Bass looked calm and comfortable fulfilling that role on Saturday and his distribution was reliable over both short and long distances, even picking passes directly into the midfield when the situation allowed.

Sam Slocombe served the club admirably during the four years spent in the National League but a fresh start was needed. Notts needed somebody who could cement themselves as a long-term option for the number one shirt and, in Bass, that’s exactly what they appear to have.