This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Notts County have been urged to retain Alassana Jatta and make a late loan move for Millwall striker Macauley Langstaff in what would be a dream end to the January transfer window for them.

County have been in fine form this season and find themselves locked in a battle for the final two automatic promotion spots, with Walsall running away at the top of the league.

From seventh to second place, the teams are separated by just two points, and Stuart Maynard will be hoping their impressive January transfer window provides the decisive edge in the promotion race.

League Two automatic promotion race (As of 28/01/25) Team PLD GD PTS 1 Walsall 26 +26 58 2 Crewe 27 +11 46 3 Doncaster 27 +7 46 4 Port Vale 27 +5 45 5 Wimbledon 25 +18 44 6 Notts County 26 +15 44 7 Bradford 26 +10 44

So far this month, they have made three additions to their squad, with permanent signings Charlie Whitaker and Will Jarvis boosting their attacking credentials, while Sunderland loanee Zak Johnson will aid the defence.

However, the big talking point of this month has been the interest in Jatta, with The Guardian reporting that Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers are all keen. The former supposedly made a £750,000 bid which was rejected by the Magpies board, who are holding out for £1 million.

Time will tell whether he stays, but with the attacker one of their main outlets, they will be desperate to see him remain at Meadow Lane.

Notts County urged to retain Jatta and chase Langstaff deal

Speaking to Football League World about an ideal conclusion to January 2025, Magpies pundit, Stephen Smith admitted that he is desperate to see the Gambian striker stay at County.

"At this stage of the transfer window, my dream would be to keep hold of Alassana Jatta," said Smith.

"There have been a lot of rumours and talk of him moving on, but I think keeping hold of him is essential for goals."

Speaking about incomings he would like to see completed, the Magpies fan added: "Bring a striker in. I know there have been rumours about Macauley Langstaff coming back on loan; however, I very much doubt that is going to happen. But we must ensure we have another striker as back-up for Jatta.

"I am not really targeting anyone else at this moment, but if Langstaff would come home, that would be ideal for us."

Macauley Langstaff deal will be difficult for Notts County

Langstaff has struggled with the jump to Championship football, with the previously prolific striker managing just one goal at Millwall since signing in the summer.

However, despite his struggles, the 27-year-old still carries a certain level of reputation, and if he were to become available, he could attract interest from League One clubs or lower-end second-tier sides.

This makes a deal incredibly challenging for County, and they may be better off exploring potential additions elsewhere.

If Jatta stays, they will have a consistent source of goals, and with David McGoldrick alongside him, they arguably possess the best strike partnership in League Two.