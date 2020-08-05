Nottm Forest to make serious play for low cost midfield arrival

Nottingham Forest will make a move for midfielder Jack Colback this summer transfer window, as per a report from The Athletic.

The play-off race capitulation will still hurt Reds fans as we head into the summer window and leave the 19/20 season finally behind, but some decent signings in this window and signs of progress will hopefully soften that blow as time goes on.

Certainly, the Reds have a good squad capable of challenging again next season for the top six spots at the very least and with the right new faces coming in, they could be one to watch.

One new face that could well arrive, then, is actually an old one.

Colback was at the club not so long ago and the report suggests that the Tricky Trees are going to launch a move for him with him a current free agent.

The Verdict

Colback’s time at Newcastle has finally come to an end and he’ll now be eager to get to a club where he can kick on with his career and get playing again.

Last time at Forest he was a fan favourite as he produced a number of fine displays in midfield.

On a free, he could be a real steal for the club.