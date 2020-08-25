Nottm Forest target misses training as speculation mounts

Fouad Bachirou is a reported target of Nottingham Forest’s and the midfielder has reportedly missed training for current side Malmo FF on Tuesday morning, according to Swedish outlet Fotballskanalen.

Forest have been pretty busy in the transfer window so far this summer with the likes of Lyle Taylor and Tyler Blackett joining the Reds.

The plan, of course, is to make the play-offs at the very least next season after a devastating end to the Championship last time out and fans will hope their new arrivals can help them do that.

Bachirou could be the latest to arrive, then, with the report that he has missed training with his current club only set to fan the flames over him potentially moving to the City Ground.

He’s a tough-tackling midfielder that can break up play well and with Ben Watson’s future uncertain, he seems a natural successor.

The Verdict

Forest fans will hope that this isn’t a sign of ill-discipline of the player and more a sign that he is closing in on a move to the City Ground.

Certainly, it seems quite likely that it is because of the latter and we’ll just have to monitor things closely for any developments in the coming days.