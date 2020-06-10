Nottm Forest source reveals signing Lamouchi is targeting in summer

According to a report from the Athletic, Nottingham Forest will be eyeing a new goalkeeper in the summer window to challenge Brice Samba for the number one jersey at the City Ground.

The Reds have had a glut of goalkeepers over recent years but few have shone as much as Samba and fans have certainly warmed to him.

They need someone to push him, though, and with Aro Muric struggling and returning to Manchester City and Costel Pantilimon unlikely to challenge on any return from his loan, it appears the Reds want fresh blood.

Who they identify as an ideal signing remains to be seen, of course, and it could well be dependant on them getting Premier League football as to who they can target in the summer but, even so, Reds fans will be pleased Lamouchi is looking to constantly improve the side.

The Verdict

Forest have had a lot of goalkeepers over the years but few have really cut the mustard.

Samba is one of the best stoppers they have had in recent memory but Lamouchi is wise to always be looking to keep his men on their toes.

Signing a good goalkeeper to throw the gauntlet down will benefit all concerned in the long run.