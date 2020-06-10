Nottm Forest report outlines condition that will decide attacker future

As per a report from the Athletic, Nottingham Forest will use the remaining games of this season to decide whether Sammy Ameobi warrants a contract extension for the future.

The winger signed on a short-term deal and has had some decent performances but the Reds are yet to decide whether or not they want to keep him on their books past the end of this elongated campaign.

Indeed, with the Championship resuming the weekend after this, the Reds will be looking to achieve promotion to the Premier League and, if Ameobi can play his part in that, perhaps he’ll have a shot at earning a new deal.

He has nine games, plus potential play-offs to show what he can do, then, and Reds fans will be eager to see if he steps up to the plate.

The Verdict

It’s a big moment in the season for every player at a club going for promotion and Ameobi perhaps has more riding on it than most.

Do well in these next nine games and he could be a Premier League player as the Reds return but, similarly, if he does not perform up to scratch he could be let go.

In these current times, he’ll surely be busting a gut to do all he can to earn some security.