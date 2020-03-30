Nottm Forest ready to take steps as loss of key man begins to loom

According to the printed Sun on Sunday – via the Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest could well bring discussions with manager Sabri Lamouchi forward as they look to offer him a new contract at the club.

The Reds have been impressive at times this season, and lie in the play-off places in the Sky Bet Championship with nine games left in the campaign.

For them, then, the resumption of the league is important and so is keeping the manager that has got them there, with Lamouchi currently set to see his deal expire in the summer months.

Indeed, the plan had been to see what would happen with the Reds’ challenge this year before potentially offering him a new deal but, with the season to extend into the summer – if it restarts at all – the Reds are likely going to bring discussions forward so they can get his future sorted before then.

The Verdict

This would make sense completely.

It seemed a reasonable idea to give Lamouchi a year to prove himself at Forest and, overall, he has done that with them firmly in with a chance of promotion this season.

Forest can’t risk seeing their manager’s contract run out when the campaign could still well have games left in it in the summer, and so the sooner that they can get this sorted the better, without doubt.