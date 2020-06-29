Nottm Forest, Leeds men star: FLW’s Championship Team of the Week

Some big results were recorded in the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend as the picture at the top and at the bottom of the league continues to take shape.

Leeds United were perhaps the biggest winners of all, beating Fulham convincingly whilst also seeing nearest rivals West Brom again slip up, this time away at Brentford.

Elsewhere, there were big wins for Cardiff City away at Preston and for Nottingham Forest who brushed aside Huddersfield Town 3-1.

Nearer the bottom, Charlton’s 100% start to the restart continued with a 1-0 win over QPR whilst Middlesbrough got life under Neil Warnock off to a flyer by winning 2-0 away at Stoke City.

With this, and more, in mind, here’s our Championship Team of the Week…

We start with that Boro win with our goalkeeper, too. Stoke got plenty of shots in at Boro’s goal and had plenty of possession but it was a Warnock masterclass as the Teessiders took the win; Dejan Stojanovic standing firm.

In defence, we’ve got two flying full-backs this week in Dan Potts and Jayden Bogle, who were instrumental in Luton and Derby continuing their fine starts to this mini-season.

In the middle, Ben White who came through an elbow from Aleksandar Mitrovic to help Leeds ease past Fulham, and Ethan Pinnock, a man who has been a giant at the back for Brentford in their two huge victories since the restart.

In midfield, Gary Gardner hit a brace as Birmingham drew 3-3 with Hull City and Darren Pratley who shook off any injury concerns Charlton fans might have had about him to secure the winner, early on, in a lunchtime kick-off against QPR.

Further forwards, Jack Harrison was full of creativity and verve as he tormented Fulham and Pablo Hernandez who, in just 45 minutes, did exactly the same – changing Leeds’ tempo in the second half and pulling off one of the finest assists you’ll see.

Joe Lolley, meanwhile, is the first of two Nottingham Forest men to get into our side this week, with him putting in a superlative display against former side Huddersfield Town whilst, ahead of him, striker Lewis Grabban leads the line after scoring two for the Reds – the first of which one of the pick out strikes of the weekend as he executed a well-timed volley.