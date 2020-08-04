Nottm Forest eyeing cut price signing of 28-year-old

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs looking to sign Kieron Freeman on a free this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The full-back was part of the Sheffield United squad to achieve promotion to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season, but has played for them little since.

Indeed, it is fair to say he is out of Chris Wilder’s at Bramall Lane and he could now move on a free back to the Championship and to a club he knows well.

He was at Forest at the start of his career before making the move to Derby County, and could now head back to Trentside as the Reds look to challenge for the play-offs and promotion in 20/21.

Forest are not the only side keen on him, though, with both Swansea City and Huddersfield Town also reportedly taking a look at him at the moment.

The Verdict

Freeman is a decent player and one that could offer something to the right Championship side.

He still has age on his side and is a committed footballer that knows what it’s like being part of a team that has achieved promotion.

Forest need that sort of experience, and on a free he looks like the sort of player that provides a low-risk option to help bolster the Reds’ squad.

Whether he’d play every game is up for debate, but he’d surely get more minutes than he has at Bramall Lane of late so you can see him being tempted in all fairness.