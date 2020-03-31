Nottm Forest, Celtic transfer target discusses speculation

Speaking to BBC Sportsound at the weekend – and quoted by the Nottingham Post – Scottish forward Lawrence Shankland has addressed the transfer speculation that has circled him for some time.

The striker is one of the hottest properties north of the border at the moment with his goalscoring feats showing no sign of stopping having only joined Dundee United fairly recently.

Indeed, he had only just settled in at Tannadice when the speculation began again, with reports in January, meanwhile, suggesting the likes of Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Rangers were all keen on him.

With 24 goals in 26 Scottish Championship games, you can see why, too, and it remains to be seen if more names come calling in the summer transfer window, whenever that opens up.

Shankland has addressed such talk now, too, with him having this to say when asked if it has been on his mind in recent weeks:

“I was just focused on hopefully getting this league won.

“We were kind of stuttering our way towards it with a wee bit of drop in form and not picking up great results.

“Obviously this interruption has caused a wee bit of a delay to that.

“But hopefully when we eventually get back we can start well and get it won.”

The Verdict

Shankland might not have played much football at the highest level but his stats suggest that he certainly deserves a chance to do so.

Of course, he could be playing top-flight football in Scotland next season if Dundee United are promoted – and they look set to be – but that might not stop various parties continuing to circle.

It remains to be seen, then, if Forest retain their interest.