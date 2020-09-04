Nottm Forest, Bristol City, Millwall and Stoke among clubs fighting for Liverpool signing

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Millwall and Stoke City are reportedly among a gaggle of Championship clubs showing an interest in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips right now, according to Goal.

Goal’s Liverpool correspondent, Neil Jones, is reporting that up to ten Liverpool fringe players could be moved on this summer window as the Reds look to streamline their squad and, among that potential cull, we could see defender Phillips leave the club.

He has spent time out on loan away from Anfield in recent times with a stint at Stuttgart but we did also see him feature in red for the senior side in their domestic cup competitions last season.

The Reds are apparently willing to listen to both temporary and permanent offers for the player this summer, too, whilst some clubs on the continent are also thought to be interested in him.

The Verdict

Phillips is 23-years-old and is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regular football to kick on in his career.

It appears as though Liverpool aren’t going to be able to offer him that if they are open to letting him go and so he’ll be weighing up his options.

It would be fair to suggest, too, there are a number of options available to him right now.