Nottm Forest, Blackburn and Fulham in race for experienced signing

According to SportBild, via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Blackburn are in the hunt for FC Köln’s Simon Terodde in the summer window.

The striker has three goals to his name this season and seven starts from a total of 23 appearances, though he has only played 64 minutes of football in this calendar year and that suggests that he could well be on his way out from the German club.

In his 30s, he is an experienced striker and it sounds as though the three Championship sides are interested, though several German clubs are also thought to be looking at him at the moment and so he could well have a bit of a decision to make as and when the summer window opens up for business.

The Verdict

This is perhaps a surprising link simply because he is an older striker that has not been that prolific this season and you’d have thought the three sides looking at him might well want to be aiming elsewhere.

Even so, the report suggests the trio are taking a closer look at him at the moment and, if they like what they see, he probably wouldn’t be one that breaks the bank given his age and the fact his game-time in Cologne as decreased considerably.