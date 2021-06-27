Nottingham Forest’s transfer position on 22-year-old revealed in wake of Blackpool and Portsmouth interest

Nottingham Forest are not looking to sell Jordan Gabriel despite developing transfer interest from Portsmouth and Blackpool, according to the Nottingham Post.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at the Seasiders in the 2020-21 season, playing 36 times in all competitions and helping them to earn a place in next season’s Championship – despite not playing in the League One play-off final against Lincoln City.

Neil Critchley would seemingly like to bring Gabriel back to Bloomfield Road for their return to the Championship, either on a permanent deal or on loan once again, but Portsmouth have also emerged as a potential option for the youngster.

According to The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61), the two clubs will go head-to-head in a battle for Gabriel – but not if Forest have anything to do with it.

That’s because their stance is that they’re not looking to sell Gabriel – especially when they have a lack of right-backs at the club right now.

Last season’s loanee Cyrus Christie isn’t guaranteed to return and Carl Jenkinson has been told he can leave the club, meaning Gabriel is the only option in his position going into pre-season.

Chris Hughton is set to have a look at Gabriel when pre-season gets underway, and only then could there be a firm decision made on the player’s future at the City Ground.

The Verdict

Even though he may be the most senior choice at right-back going into pre-season, it’s hard to envisage Gabriel being the first-choice for Forest when the season starts in August.

He could be a good backup or rotational option for sure, but he’s still quite inexperienced in senior football for someone of his age and the step up to Championship football could prove to be too much.

Hughton will be the best judge of that though this summer as he attempts to get a good look at Gabriel before the season begins – nothing can be ruled out though in terms of him departing the City Ground but for now he will remain a Forest player.