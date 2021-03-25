Nottingham Forest’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Nottingham Forest are certainly no strangers to making moves in the transfer market.

Last summer, after Forest narrowly missed out on a play-off finish under Sabri Lamouchi, they brought in 13 new players before the Frenchman was sacked four games into this season.

Chris Hughton added Anthony Knockaert to his squad shortly after his arrival at the City Ground, but the changes have failed to pay off and they are languishing in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Forest, especially in recent years, have invested heavily in the playing squad as they try to escape the clutches of the Championship.

Some of those players have proved to be money well spent. Some have proved to be wastes of money, as is the case with many signings.

Here, we take a look at Forest’s top 10 most expensive signings and have a look at what they are up to nowadays.