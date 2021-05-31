Nottingham Forest’s task of luring 24-year-old to the City Ground is now even more difficult: Opinion

After scoring 37 goals in 46 Championship matches this season, it is no secret that Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will look to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

The Reds, on far too many occasions, were toothless in front of goal. Their chance creation rate was poor, but even when they did get into dangerous positions, they were unable to apply that final touch.

Lewis Grabban, who scored 20 goals in 2019/20, could only find the net on six occasions this term, which very much typifies just how lacklustre the Reds were in the final third.

A busy summer transfer window is expected, then, however the task of bringing in one of their primary targets has become a lot harder over the course of the weekend.

Jerry Yates is a player who Forest are keen on. As per The Athletic, the Reds have been monitoring him this season, ahead of a potential summer move.

Yates has enjoyed a remarkable campaign for Blackpool, after making the permanent switch from Rotherham United to Bloomfield Road in the summer.

Yates’ 23 goals in 54 games for Blackpool this season spearheaded the Tangerines to promotion, after they beat Lincoln City 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday.

The 24-year-old wasn’t able to add to his tally for the campaign, but played a key role as he set up Kenny Dougall for his second goal of the afternoon, as Neil Critchley’s side were promoted.

Whilst Blackpool’s task is now complete, Forest’s task looks much, much harder.

With Blackpool now reaching the Championship, there is no reason for Yates to want to move on and move up to a higher level. Had they remained in League One, then the Tangerines would have had a real fight on their hands to keep hold of the prolific forward.

But their promotion raises the forward’s price tag even more, and stands the club in good stead of keeping hold of his services.

Forest will look to explore other targets if Yates does not arrive at the City Ground. Glenn Murray has announced his retirement from football this morning, leaving only two senior strikers in Grabban and Lyle Taylor on the books.

But their hopes of luring Yates to the City Ground have undoubtedly taken a blow, after Critchley’s men sealed a memorable return to the Championship after a six-year absence on Sunday.