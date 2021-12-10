Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper makes frank Swansea City admission

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has admitted he didn’t achieve everything he wanted to at Swansea City during his two-year tenure in South Wales, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live ahead of his clash with his former side.

He succeeded Graham Potter at the Swansea.com Stadium in 2019 after seeing the current Brighton and Hove Albion manager leave for the south coast, with the latter guiding the Swans to tenth place during his only season in charge.

Cooper was able to achieve higher finishes than that, seeing the second-tier side win 4-1 against Reading on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign to reach the play-offs in a dramatic fashion, ultimately being knocked out in the semi-finals against Brentford.

They managed to go one better the following year, finishing in fourth place, beating Barnsley at the same stage and facing the Bees once again as they travelled to Wembley to compete for a place in the Premier League.

However, two early goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes in the first 20 minutes proved to be crucial as they fell at the final hurdle – and Cooper left at the end of July due to his concerns regarding the direction of the club.

Joining Forest in September following Chris Hughton’s dismissal, this will be the 41-year-old’s first trip back to the Swansea.com Stadium and whilst he remains fully focused on his current side ahead of this clash, he did speak candidly about his time there to Nottinghamshire Live.

He said: “We didn’t quite achieve what we ended up setting out to do. But I look back positively.

“I look back positively on all the jobs I’ve done, to be fair, even before Swansea.

“It helps you as a person, and it helps you as a professional; you try to take whatever you learnt into the next part of your journey.

“Swansea was a chapter of it, but so was the FA and stuff before that as well.

“But I try to look forward.

“I’m just focused on the game. Championship games are ones you have to prepare for in different ways. We are treating this no differently.”

The Verdict:

The fact he didn’t achieve all the goals he wanted to in Wales can only be a good thing for Forest, because they will have a motivated manager at his disposal who will be desperate to show why the Swans took a chance on him and gave him his first management job at a senior level.

Although someone like Chris Wilder will also be hoping to win promotion with his Middlesbrough side, the fact he’s already won multiple promotions with the Blades and got the t-shirt may give Cooper a slight edge over him as the play-off race starts to heat up.

Speaking more generally about his time at Swansea, he gave Martin a good platform to build on. People often forget Swansea sold off a couple of their prized assets when the Welshman arrived at the club, with Dan James and Oli McBurnie both moving on during the summer 2019 window and Joe Rodon moving to Tottenham Hotspur last October.

Although the importance of remaining financially healthy cannot be understated, the club’s owners probably didn’t invest enough money back into the playing squad during the 41-year-old’s tenure considering these sales.

Nonetheless, there shouldn’t be any bad blood between Forest’s manager and his former side, though it does set up a mouth-watering clash.