Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper eyes reunion with current Tottenham player

Nottingham Forest are set to target the signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Rodon this summer.

According to Alasdair Gold, the centre-back is on the chopping block at White Hart Lane.

The Welshman is available this transfer window and Steve Cooper is keen to add him to the Reds’ side ahead of their first Premier League campaign since 1999, having worked with the defender at Swansea.

The 24-year-old endured a difficult season at Spurs, failing to start a single league game all year.

A smattering of cup game appearances and three substitution cameos in the league were the only football he played at club level in 2021-22.

But Forest could offer the former Swansea City player a chance to reboot his career.

With Spurs looking to sign a defender this summer, Rodon’s future at the club has been all but sealed.

Although the London club are still undecided on whether his departure will be as a loan or on a permanent basis.

Cooper does have defensive options in his side, but is looking to strengthen this summer to help boost the club’s bid to remain in the top flight beyond one campaign.

Forest achieved promotion following a Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

The Verdict

Rodon had a promising stint with Swansea in the second division and earned his move to the top flight.

The defender showed plenty of potential in the past, but never quite settled into the Tottenham starting team.

A move to Forest would be a step down in his career but it would lead to much greater game time, which would be best for his development as a player.

Rodon could establish himself as a key player in the side if he moved to Forest and would be a good addition to their squad, depending on the potential fees involved in any agreement.