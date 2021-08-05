Nottingham Forest’s stance on multi-million pound Man City agreement emerges

Nottingham Forest have not ruled out chasing a permanent deal for Morgan Rogers even though it will take a £9m fee to get Manchester City considering his sale, as per The Athletic.

It’s emerged in the last 24 hours that Forest are keen to bring Rogers to the City Ground and reunite him with Brennan Johnson after the pair starred in Lincoln City’s run to the League One play-off final last season.

The Athletic report that Forest are open to either a loan or permanent deal for Rogers, despite the fact that City will look for a fee in the region of £9m.

That multi-million pound fee will not put Forest off pursuing Rogers permanently, with this report detailing how Forest could ‘test the waters’ with a structured deal to bring the winger to the East Midlands.

The 19-year-old’s career began with West Brom, who he made one senior appearance for as a substitute in the FA Cup.

He moved onto City and has been part of their impressive youth set-up since the summer of 2019.

In a bid to give the teenager experience in senior football, City gave a loan move to Lincoln the green-light last season. Rogers’ time at Sincil Bank saw him make 28 appearances in total, returning six goals and two assists, forming part of a front-three with Forest loanee, Johnson.

Lincoln reached the play-off final, but were denied promotion to the Championship by Blackpool at Wembley.

The Verdict

This is an ambitious move from Forest to be open to doing a deal for Rogers on a permanent basis, and it is likely to sit really well with supporters.

Rogers is young, already showing plenty of promise after his EFL loan and is only going to get better under Chris Hughton.

His relationship and understanding with Johnson is another big plus for the Reds if they get a potential deal done, with Dane Murphy’s influence on transfers and how the squad is shaping up already evident.

A loan wouldn’t be the worst deal in the world, but getting a permanent deal done this month would feel a real statement.

