Nottingham Forest’s stance on key figure clarified ahead of summer

Chris Hughton is still held in high regard at Nottingham Forest despite a disappointing first season in charge at the City Ground, according to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

Heading into the final day of the Championship season, the highest the Reds can finish is 15th, while they could drop as low as 19th if they lose and results go against them.

Hughton was brought in to replace Sabri Lamouchi back in early October and though he has steered them clear of relegation and strengthened their defence, Forest’s form has been woeful at times.

Should they lose to Preston North End on Saturday, it would mean they’ve ended the 2020/21 campaign without a win in their last six games.

Even so, it appears Hughton’s job is safe as Taylor has clarified the club’s stance on him in a Q&A for The Athletic.

It is understood that the 62-year-old coach is still held in high regard by Forest and that he will have the backing of the club hierarchy as he looks to solve their attacking problems this summer.

The big 22-question Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did Forest face in the first game of the season? QPR Barnsley Blackburn Cardiff

The Verdict

Ultimately, it has been a frustrating and disappointing season for Forest.

While their newfound defensive solidity under Hughton has been impressive, they’ve often been drab to watch and struggled to pose much of a threat going forward.

Even so, Reds fans will likely be happy to hear that their current boss still has the full backing of the club.

Hughton has experience taking sides up from the Championship and that’s what Forest’s target will be over the next few years.

The summer window is going to be an important one for the 62-year-old, both in terms of signing players and trimming his squad as you feel if results don’t turn around next season then the patience may run out.