Nottingham Forest’s stance on January action concerning two players emerges

Nottingham Forest have no plans to recall Joao Carvalho or Nuno da Costa in January, according to a report from The Athletic.

Next month will be Chris Hughton’s first full transfer window as Reds boss and with his side sitting just above the relegation zone, it is understood he is keen to make changes to his squad.

The Athletic has reported, however, that there are no plans to recall either Carvalho or Da Costa from their loan deals next month but the Reds are monitoring Brennan Johnson’s form at Lincoln City carefully.

It is understood that Forest were keen to get the duo of their wage bill.

Carvalho joined Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria in September, while Da Costa left the City Ground for Mouscron in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Carvalho has been a mainstay in the Almeria side since joining the club, providing three assists so far and helping them to climb to third in the table.

Da Costa failed to find the net once in his 13 appearances for the Reds but has not had such an issue at relegation-threatened Mouscron, scoring five times in 10 games.

The Verdict

Despite both players impressing away from the club, you feel Forest’s stance is the right one.

Hughton already has a huge squad and you feel he’ll be looking to trim it in January, so bringing back two players previously deemed excess to requirements would be counterproductive.

Both Da Costa and Carvalho struggled to make an impact at the club last season, so keeping them off the wage bill makes a lot of sense.