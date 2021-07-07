Nottingham Forest’s stance on defender clarified following recent development

Nottingham Forest are still looking to offload Gaetan Bong despite Nicholas Ioannou’s recent departure, according to Paul Taylor from The Athletic.

Ioannou joined Serie B side Como on a season-long loan earlier this week and seemingly has no place in Chris Hughton’s plans, having spent the second half of last season away from the City Ground as well.

With Yuri Ribeiro also departing, the 25-year-old became the second left-back to leave the club this summer but it seems more could still follow.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Taylor revealed that the East Midlands club were still looking to offload Bong in the current window.

The 33-year-old defender was signed by Hughton’s predecessor Sabri Lamouchi in January 2020 but has a history with the current Reds boss, having helped him secure promotion with Brighton.

Bong has struggled to make much of an impact during his time at the City Ground, featuring just 13 times since his arrival, and with a year left on his current deal it would make sense that the Reds would want to get his salary – £16,000 as per Salary Sport – off their wage bill.

The Verdict

Bong wasn’t a hugely popular figure among supporters last season and you feel this will be well received by the City Ground faithful.

Hughton is yet to add to his squad but progress has certainly been made as far as trimming it is concerned and the defender’s departure would certainly continue that.

Bong’s exit would leave Tyler Blackett as the only left-back in the Reds senior squad, so that is an area you feel Forest may look to strengthen.

Getting Ribeiro, Bong, and Ioannou out while bringing a new left-back in could represent excellent business.