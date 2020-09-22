Nottingham Forest’s plans for summer departures emerge

Nottingham Forest are reportedly working to offload a number of players, with Michael Hefele, Yohan Benalouane, Albert Adomah, and Zach Clough thought to be on the list.

The East Midlands club have been busy in the transfer market once again this summer, bringing in nine new players as Sabri Lamouchi takes aim at the top six once again following last season’s disappointment.

The arrivals have given Forest a fairly bloated squad and, according to Paul Taylor from The Athletic, they’re taking action in an attempt to trim it down.

Taylor reports that the Reds are working to offload a number of players before the summer window closes.

It is thought that defenders Hefele and Benalouane, winger Adomah and striker Clough are all on the list of players the club are looking to offload.

Clough has not featured for Forest since the 2017/18 campaign and has seemed something of an outcast for some time.

Hefele and Benalouane made a combined three appearances last season, having worked their way back from injury issues.

The duo don’t appear to be part of Lamouchi’s plans, particularly with reports suggesting that Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is to join the club.

Adomah joined last summer but fell out of favour and was sent out on loan to Cardiff City for the second half of last season.

Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Forest ever loaned out Joe Worrall? Yes No

The Verdict

This should come as no surprise to the City Ground faithful, who will likely be pleased to hear that the club are actively trying to offload four players that appear out of the manager’s plans.

Forest have a huge squad and though it may be difficult in the current market, getting rid of these players would surely relieve some financial pressure on the club.

They appear to be pushing hard as they look to emulate Leeds and secure promotion to the top flight after a long time away and getting rid of these players is part of that.