Nottingham Forest’s Nuno Da Costa: How is he getting on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

After failing to make an impact at Nottingham Forest under Sabri Lamouchi, Nuno da Costa left the City Ground in the summer.

The forward arrived at Forest last January, as the club looked to provide competition for leading goalscorer Lewis Grabban following Rafa Mir’s return to Wolves.

But da Costa was unable to make an impact under Lamouchi, making 10 appearances towards the back end of last season as Forest agonisingly missed out on a top-six finish.

In fact, the only time he found the net in a Garibaldi shirt was in that final-day defeat to Stoke City, scoring an own goal as the Potters won 4-1 on Trentside, helping Swansea City leapfrog the Reds into sixth place.

Da Costa made three appearances for Forest at the start of this season, but after flattering to deceive in a wider role, the 30-year-old was shown the exit door in October.

The forward moved to Belgium, joining Royal Excel Mouscron on loan for the season with an option for the Belgian club to make the move permanent.

Da Costa has been back amongst the goals at the right end of the pitch during his time in Belgium, netting five goals in 18 appearances for Mouscron this season. Those five goals came in his first nine games for the club, but he hasn’t scored since the middle of December.

Mouscron are hovering above the relegation zone in the Belgian Pro League, having yielded 26 points from 26 games this season.

If da Costa helps fire the club to safety and adds a few more goals to his game, then there is every chance that they will activate their option to make the Cape Verdean a permanent arrival in the summer.

Whether there is a place for him in Chris Hughton’s squad, though, remains to be seen. Forest already have Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor at the club, and Glenn Murray could become an important player for the club between now and next season.

At 30 years of age, da Costa hardly adds a youthful, long-term option to what is already an ageing attacking line at the City Ground.

Whatever lies in store for the striker, he seems settled whilst living in France, with another child on the way.

