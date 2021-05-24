Nottingham Forest’s Nuno da Costa: How did he get on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

It promises to be another busy summer transfer window for Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton looks to get his own squad in place.

Last summer, 14 new players arrived at the City Ground, with a majority of those players arriving under Sabri Lamouchi and only one of those joining under Hughton’s tutelage.

With five loan players now having returned to their parent clubs, and seven others out of contract, it is shaping up to be another hectic summer for the Reds.

There are some players who will also be returning from loan spells away from the club. Jordan Gabriel, Brennan Johnson and Tyrese Fornah have all thrived in League One, but there are also a couple on loan abroad.

Nuno da Costa is one of those players, and the Cape Verdean forward’s future at the City Ground remains up in the air heading into next season.

The 30-year-old joined Forest from Strasbourg in January 2020, but has since made 13 appearances for Forest and failed to score a single goal.

In fact, the only time he’s found the net in a Garibaldi shirt came on the final day of last season, as Forest missed out on a play-off spot after losing 4-1 to Stoke City – he scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Da Costa moved on loan to Royal Excel Mouscron in October, but how he has done since moving to Belgium?

The 30-year-old scored six goals in 25 games for Mouscron, who finished bottom of the Belgium First Division this season.

Da Costa has made 24 league starts for Mouscron this season, and he will be hoping to impress if he returns to Forest in pre-season.

Mouscron have an option to make da Costa’s move permanent, though, and it remains to be seen whether they activate that option or not.

Having scored only 37 goals in 46 league matches this term, Hughton will be keen to bolster his attacking options this summer, and 30-year-old da Costa, who has only netted six goals this term, is unlikely to make an impact.