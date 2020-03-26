Nottingham Forest’s Michael Dawson sends warning to Leeds United and West Brom

Nottingham Forest captain Michael Dawson has issued a warning to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, suggesting that the Reds can catch the top two once the Championship season resumes.

All EFL fixtures have been suspended until at least the 30th of April due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though when the 2019/20 campaign will be able to resume, if at all, remains uncertain.

Dawson has made his stance on the situation – that the season must be completed and not be made null and void – clear.

The Reds sit fifth in the Championship as things stand, 10 points back from the automatic promotion places, but the 36-year-old still has faith his side can close that gap.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Dawson reiterated that the current campaign needs to be completed and suggested that the top two’s position is not safe.

He said: “A lot can change including teams chasing play-off places, you could even catch the top two (Leeds and West Brom).

“For me, to end the season now is simply impossible.”

Forest have nine games left to play in the 2019/20 campaign, including ties against fellow promotion chasers Bristol City, Fulham, and Preston North End.

The Verdict

It might seem like a bit of a stretch for Dawson to suggest that his side could close the 10-point gap on the top two but with nine games left, there is still a long, long way to go.

At this point, it is impossible to predict how, when or indeed if the Championship campaign will be completed.

Recent comments from the deputy chief of the PFA indicated that we may be moving towards a situation where the season is concluded behind closed doors.

Forest need to ensure they’re ready to hit the ground running when it does return because they face a real uphill battle to catch Leeds and West Brom.