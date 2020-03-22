Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash responds to teammate’s latest footage

Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash has shared his response to a failed challenge video posted by teammate Joe Lolley.

With football at a standstill due to recent events, countless players and fans have taken to social media to post footage of different challenges they have been taking in order to pass the time.

Forest winger Lolley has been one of the players attempting different challenges, and his footage of him attempting to throw a saucepan over his house has caused quite a reaction on social media.

Attempting the challenge, Lolley posted his failed attempt via his official Twitter account, and teammate Cash has reacted.

Both Cash and Lolley have been in impressive form this term, playing a huge part in their side’s impressive campaign.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table at present with football being postponed, and they are looking to gain promotion to the Premier League this time around under the management of Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi.

Having lost to Millwall last time out at the City Ground, Lamouchi will be hoping his side can bounce back when football returns.

With the current postponement in fixtures, Forest have missed games against Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Bristol City to date.

The Verdict

Another piece of footage to entertain fans as football takes a back seat.

After kick-ups with a toilet roll and now throwing random items over your house, it is anyone’s guess what challenge happens next.

Social media is playing a massive part in giving fans something to enjoy during the break, and it goes a long way when players are interacting during such a difficult time.