Nottingham Forest’s Keith Asare: Who is he? Will he ever break into the 1st team?

Nottingham Forest have a glowing reputation of developing young players and turning into them real talents.

The likes of Matty Cash, Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates, Karl Darlow, Oliver Burke and Jamaal Lascelles are just a handful of players who have all come through the Nigel Doughty Academy setup in recent years.

This season, Brennan Johnson, Tyrese Fornah and Jayden Richardson are among those thriving out on loan, having been regulars for the Under-23s’ in recent seasons.

One player who may be looking to take that step sooner rather than later is Keith Asare, who has been a key player for Andy Reid’s Under-23 side this term.

Did these 15 former Nottingham Forest players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Britt Assombalonga? Higher Lower

Asare joined Forest from Southend United back in 2015, and put pen to paper on a professional deal at the City Ground in 2018, attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund soon after.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a forward, has made a fair share of appearances for the Under-23s’ this season, and has helped Andy Reid’s side move to the top of the Professional Development League table.

Asare endured a troubling time with injury last year, and was out for nearly 11 months after suffering a knee problem. He returned to the side in December, though, and fired in a late winner against Sheffield Wednesday.

Now 20 years of age, Asare may be keen to explore the next step in his development, having seen the likes of Alex Mighten and Will Swan earn a taste of first-team football this term.

In his position, Asare has the likes of Brennan Johnson and Ateef Konate hoping to break into Chris Hughton’s plans.

In truth, he is a way off featuring regularly in the first-team in the near future, but a loan move could be the turning point for the youngster next season.