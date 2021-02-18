Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall weighs in on topical football issue

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall has backed former Reds player Jason Lee as he looks to become the new chief executive of the PFA.

The organisation is set for a significant shake-up in the coming months, as Gordon Taylor is set to step down from his position at the end of the season after 40 years in the role.

Therefore, names are being put forward to succeed Taylor, and it has been a popular topic in the game in recent weeks, with Ben Purkiss and former Stoke City attacker Jon Walters making it clear they would like the role.

Lee joined them by revealing he wants to be considered, and he has the support of Worrall, with the centre-back taking to Twitter to explain why he thinks the 49-year-old would be the ideal candidate.

“After knowing Jason from such a young age, the passion and drive he has to make a change in the game is unparalleled. I wish him all the best in his bid to become PFA Chief Exec.”

The verdict

This is a very big and important role in English football, so it’s no surprise that more people are starting to show an interest in the position, as it’s a job that can bring real change.

Having experienced life as a player, and worked in the PFA, Lee does seem like an ideal candidate, and Worrall clearly respects him going by his comments.

Ultimately, we won’t know who is succeeding Taylor for a while yet, and it will be interesting to see who is chosen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.