Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall offers blunt thoughts on Derby County

Joe Worrall is no stranger to wearing his heart on his sleeve for Nottingham Forest.

The boyhood Forest fan’s love for the club is there for all to see, and if that isn’t noticeable on social media, it’s certainly noticeable in the way he performs.

Worrall will be desperate, then, to guide his Forest side to another win tonight, as they prepare to face arch rivals Derby County at Pride Park.

The centre-half has already enjoyed success as a captain against Derby, lifting the Brian Clough Trophy after their 3-0 Carabao Cup win last season.

Worrall is a Forest fan, just like the tens of thousands who will be cheering the Reds on from their homes this evening.

Naturally, he isn’t a huge admirer of Derby, as revealed on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Worrall said: “At the end of the day, respect for Derby, good football club, don’t like them.”

The Verdict

This is classic Worrall. He’s down to earth and he will want to beat Derby more than anyone else tonight.

It should be a good game. Both sides are in a good run of form and are defensively solid at the moment, so it should be a tight affair.

If Forest can grab a win tonight, then that would surely put them clear of safety and ease those fears of relegation. In truth, they are already looking certain to stay up as they continue to turn a corner under Chris Hughton.