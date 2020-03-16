Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley shares what he’ll be doing during the next three weeks

Nottingham Forest star Joe Lolley has tweeted out what he’ll be doing over the next few weeks due to the recent postponements in English football.

The Reds will have to wait until at least the weekend of the 4th April if they’re to play again due to the current Championship campaign being suspended.

This is because of the Coronavirus outbreak that has been causing a number of problems around the world, and it’s only right events are put on hold until the virus disperses.

So, this is me for the next weeks/months 😅 pic.twitter.com/scsh72E0CR — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) March 15, 2020

He wrote in the tweet: ‘So this is me for the next weeks/months’. Lolley is referring to the game Football Manager 2020, which he’s been playing during his time off because of the recent cancellations.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks with clubs around England intrigued as to know what their fate will be in the coming months of the season.

Can you get 100% in this Nottingham Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,950? Higher Lower

The Verdict

It’s good to see Lolley taking to social media once more to interact with supporters despite this difficult time of the year.

He’ll definitely be playing a lot of Football Manager, and it’ll be interesting to see how fit the players are when they do return to play football in the future.

Forest are currently in the top six, so they’ll still see themselves as having a good chance of getting into the Premier League should the season be completed.

Either way, Lolley and many others must make sure they stay healthy during this difficult time and sometimes Sport has to take a background role.