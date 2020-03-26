Nottingham Forest’s Joao Carvalho posts update amid current events

Nottingham Forest playmaker Joao Carvalho has posted an update onto his social media page, as we continue to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Forest have enjoyed a positive campaign thus far and currently sit fifth in the Championship table, five points clear of seventh place ahead of the final nine league games of the season.

Whenever those games are played, if they are to be played, remains to be seen, with the EFL suspending all games until April the 30th at the earliest.

With the country now in lockdown, people are having to stay at home and keep their distance from others, so there’s a chance those fixtures will be delayed even further at this rate.

For Forest players, they need to ensure that they keep fit and healthy, ready for when the season eventually continues.

Carvalho has been rather inactive on social media during this break, but the Portuguese midfielder has now posted a picture post-workout, alongside his dog.

The Verdict

Carvalho has struggled to make an impact under Sabri Lamouchi this season, with the midfielder making only nine starting appearances in all competitions.

He will be keen to get back to his best under the Frenchman when, or rather if, games resume in the EFL, and he will look to secure his future at the City Ground.

A player of his quality deserves a chance to impress with a consistent run of games in the side, and most importantly, his natural position in attacking midfield.

