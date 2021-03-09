Nottingham Forest’s Joao Carvalho: Latest updates, Forest future and what next?

Today marks two years since Joao Carvalho scored one of his best goals in a Nottingham Forest shirt.

The Reds picked up a 3-0 home victory over Hull City, with Carvalho opening the scoring in some style to send Martin O’Neill’s side on their way to a big win on Trentside.

The ball fell kindly for Carvalho on the edge of the area, who fired in a first-time effort which cannoned off the post and into the net.

That goal was one of six he scored for Forest, before leaving for UD Almeria in the summer transfer window.

Since joining Almeria, Carvalho has been hit and miss. The 24-year-old has made 14 league starts for the Spanish outfit this season, but has failed to find the net and has registered only three assists.

He has played only 33 minutes of football over the last three games, and was an unused substitute in their 1-0 win over Girona at the weekend.

An interesting summer awaits Carvalho.

Almeria do have the option to make Carvalho’s move to the club permanent, after adding an option to buy when taking him on loan for the season in the summer.

But his lack of regular game time would suggest that manager, Jose Gomes, has his other preferences, and maybe Carvalho isn’t at the forefront of his plans.

If Carvalho did return to the City Ground, then it would be interesting to see whether he was given a fresh start by Chris Hughton after being moved to the infamous ‘bomb squad’ before leaving in the summer.

What Forest are currently lacking at the moment is goal threat and creativity from midfield, and Carvalho could be an answer to their problems.

But whether that ship has well and truly sailed or not will only be answered come August the 7th, when next season gets underway.