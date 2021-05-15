Nottingham Forest’s Gary Brazil makes strong Brennan Johnson prediction

Nottingham Forest academy manager Gary Brazil has predicted that Brennan Johnson “has the potential to be an elite player at Club and International level” after he won Lincoln City’s Young Player of the Season for 2020/21.

The 19-year-old joined the Imps on a season-long loan back in September and has dazzled for Michael Appleton’s side, helping them to secure a shock play-off berth.

Johnson has been used in attacking midfield and across the forward line – scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists as he’s proven too much for opposition defences.

The Wales international has been named the Imps Young Player of the Season for 2020/21 and it seems he’s highly rated by parent club Forest, as well.

Brazil took to Twitter yesterday to heap praise on Johnson and made a bold prediction about his future.

Looking forward to having Brennan back home next season. This young man has the potential to be an elite player at Club and International level. Lincoln City have been fantastic for the development of Brennan this season, all the very best #Imps in the play offs 👍 https://t.co/SA2vsVlifp — Gary Brazil (@GazBraz) May 14, 2021

The Welshman is set to return to the City Ground next season but his focus before that will be winning promotion with Lincoln. Should the Imps win the play-offs, it seems likely that the Forest man will play a significant role.

This summer could also see Johnson reach his first major tournament, as Wales have qualified for the Euros later this year and the teenager has been part of the international squad this year.

The Verdict

Forest fans will love to hear the high regard in which Brazil holds Brennan after his brilliant season at Lincoln.

The 19-year-old looks like a player with a very, very bright future, and the City Ground faithful will be hoping that plays out at the East Midlands club.

You’d expect Chris Hughton to give Johnson a chance with the Forest senior side next season.