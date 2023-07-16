Nottingham Forest are set to allow Emmanuel Dennis to leave the club amid speculation over his future.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Nigerian forward this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are open to a sale just 12 months after signing the striker from Watford.

Forest reportedly signed the 25-year-old for £20 million last summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

However, his time at the City Ground could come to a swift end in the coming weeks if a deal can be agreed between Forest and the Whites.

How did Emmanuel Dennis fare last season?

There was a lot of optimism among Forest fans last summer following Dennis’ arrival given he had performed well in the Premier League for Watford the year prior.

However, the forward struggled for form and game time in Steve Cooper’s side.

Dennis made just 19 appearances in the top flight, of which only six came as a start.

Dennis scored two and assisted two as the Reds finished 16th in the Premier League upon their return to the top division.

But the forward was further down the pecking order than initially expected, with Taiwo Awoniyi taking on the role of central forward option when available.

Dennis previously scored 10 and assisted six for the Hornets in 2021-22 when the club suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Now Leeds are targeting a move for the striker, who has spent most of his career playing top flight football.

What would Emmanuel Dennis bring to Leeds United?

Daniel Farke will be keen to add another striker to his ranks this summer following the departure of Rodrigo Moreno earlier in the window.

The talismanic forward left for a meagre £3 million due to a relegation-based release clause in his contract.

The Spaniard is now plying his trade in Qatar, which has left a hole in the squad that Dennis could fill.

Rodrigo was the team’s top scorer last season, bagging 13 goals as Leeds slipped to 19th in the table.

Farke will be hoping that someone like Dennis could replace those goals in the squad while also being a good tactical fit for his preferred style of football.

But it remains to be seen whether Forest and Leeds can come to a transfer agreement over the player’s future.

Leeds get their season underway on 6 August with a clash against Cardiff City.

Would Emmanuel Dennis be a good signing for Leeds United?

Dennis didn’t show his best form last season, but he could be quite useful for Leeds if they can strike a deal with Forest.

The striker is capable of 10 goals in the Premier League, so should be a reliable figure in front of goal at Championship level.

But that does come with the caveat that he needs to get back to his best form, which isn’t guaranteed.

So there is some risk with Leeds targeting the Forest flop, but he could be a smart signing if Farke can get the best out of him.