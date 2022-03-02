Nottingham Forest’s Djed Spence transfer hopes dwindle as fresh report emerges: Opinion

Monday’s FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town is not just an opportunity for the Reds to secure a place in the quarter-finals, it’s also a chance for Djed Spence to showcase his quality on the big stage again.

You could argue that no player’s reputation has grown more on the back of Forest’s cup wins against Arsenal and Leicester City than Spence’s despite the wing-back being outstanding throughout his time at the City Ground.

His presence on the right flank has been vital as the Reds have moved from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls under Steve Cooper and though they’d clearly love to keep him, the chances of doing so seem to diminish with each passing day – with the fresh report that has emerged today the latest blow to their hopes.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are interested in signing the 21-year-old and after scouting him this season are expected to approach Boro about a deal in the coming weeks.

They aren’t the only German club keen either, with Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig all said to be monitoring as well.

The report from Sky Sports adds that every club in the Premier League are now watching the Forest defender, including Tottenham and Arsenal, who both considered making bids in January.

Middlesbrough are understood to be open to offers for Spence, with a star emerging of their own at right wing-back in Isaiah Jones, but it’s hard to see him moving to The City Ground given the other suitors being touted.

Since Premier League interest emerged in January, it has looked as though Forest would need to secure promotion to stand any chance of signing him permanently but with the likes of Bayern planning to make a bid, you feel even that would leave them short.

Forest’s hopes of keeping hold of Spence are dwindling but supporters should make the most of having a fantastic talent such as him flying down the right flank while they can.