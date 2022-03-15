Nottingham Forest’s contract stance on key man revealed amid West Ham and Everton interest

Nottingham Forest have not yet engaged in discussions over a new contract for centre-back Joe Worrall despite interest from the Premier League, according to manager Steve Cooper who spoke to Nottinghamshire Live.

Shining alongside Steve Cook and Scott McKenna against this term, interest in his signature has only grown with Southampton and other top-tier sides thought to have been in the running for him last summer.

Helping his side to concede just 45 goals in 46 league games last term, his contribution arguably played a huge part in helping Forest steer clear from any relegation danger with their previously-toothless attack stalling their progress under former boss Chris Hughton.

West Ham United and Everton are the latest top-flight sides to register their interest in the 24-year-old, who has deep-rooted connections with Forest after being born in the East Midlands and graduating through the second-tier club’s youth system.

A move could be on the cards though if Worrall is tempted by the prospect of Premier League football, though interested teams would need to fork out a considerable fee for his services with his contract not running out until 2024.

They may want to move to extend his contract beyond then to fend off interest from others – but Cooper has confirmed no further talks have taken place on that just yet.

He said: “There are other boys on longer-term contracts as well, who are not up for discussion at the moment because they are only a year or so into them – Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna etc.

“But Yatesy (Ryan Yates) is just a good example of good commitment from the club, thinking both short and long-term.

“Short-term, okay, we want to be as competitive as we can and win as many games as possible.

“But longer-term, we’ve got to think about succession planning and things like that. Yatesy and the other boys on longer-term contracts are going to be a part of that, which is good.”

The Verdict:

In fairness to Forest, they don’t know what position they will be in during the coming years so it’s not as if they can extend contracts until 2030 or something along those lines, though many of the second-tier side’s fans would hand him a lifetime contract in a heartbeat.

It also wouldn’t make sense to open negotiations now with Forest firmly in the promotion mix, with potential off-field distractions needing to be put on the back burner until the end of the season unless they are urgent.

Cook’s absence means he needs to be on top form if he wants to guide his team to a top-six finish, so anything else other than on-pitch matters doesn’t matter at this stage when fine margins could prove to be the difference between whether they are competing in the top or second tier next term.

This contract issue is one they should look to tackle at the end of this term though – because his value will depreciate the longer his current deal runs down and that can only be bad news for Cooper’s men who will either want to retain him and fend off interest from others or sell him for as much as possible.

Getting him to sign fresh terms could be a real challenge now though with the transfer speculation surrounding him, a task they are currently facing with Brennan Johnson.