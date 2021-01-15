Nottingham Forest’s chances of signing Filip Krovinovic become clearer

Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on the signing of Filip Krovinovic, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

Krovinovic joined West Brom on loan last season, scoring three goals and registering four assists as the Baggies won promotion to the Premier League.

He rejoined the Baggies on loan from Benfica in the summer, but things haven’t quite gone to plan in his second spell at the Hawthorns.

The 25-year-old has made only five starts in the Premier League, and has played only 17 minutes of football under Sam Allardyce.

Now, according to John Percy of the Telegraph, Krovinovic is set to have his West Brom loan cut short, with a move to Hajduk Split in the offing.

Forest have been linked with Krovinovic, and had the Croatian midfielder on their radar as Chris Hughton looks to add more creativity to his side going forward.

The Reds will now look to move onto other options. Football League World understands a winger and creative midfielder is on Hughton’s radar.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Forest,

Krovinovic is the type of player who they are currently missing. He can create chances, score goals and doesn’t mind the physicality of the Championship.

He’s at a good age, too, so signing him would have been a good deal. Forest need to start signing players soon, but I wouldn’t expect any action until the final week of the window.