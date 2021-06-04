Nottingham Forest’s chances of signing 25-year-old become clearer as price tag revealed

Benfica reportedly value Filip Krovinovic at a price of around €8million, casting doubt on a permanent Nottingham Forest move for the midfielder.

Krovinovic joined Forest on loan in the second half of the 2020/21 season after spending the previous 18 months on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

The Croatian made 19 appearances for the Reds in total, scoring one goal and chipping in with two assists before his loan spell came to an end.

21 things every Nottingham Forest fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1864 1865 1866 1867

Krovinovic’s future in Portugal remains uncertain, though. The midfielder hasn’t played for Benfica since March 2019, and only has a year left on his contract, with the club keen to cash in this summer.

As per A Bola, via Sport Witness, Benfica value Krovinovic at a price of around €8million, which has subsequently cast doubt on a permanent move for the midfielder from Forest.

Forest, according to the Athletic, are not keen on making a permanent move for Krovinovic and are more open to a loan move, but CSKA are believed to be among those interested in landing his signature this summer.

The Verdict

I don’t think Krovinovic is worth that type of money and it would be a lot of money for Forest to splash out this summer.

He is a tidy player who can operate as a number 10 or as a 8, but he didn’t show enough in terms of creative, attacking threat to warrant that sort of fee.

Forest need more depth in the final third and they will address that this summer, but if it isn’t a loan move, then I wouldn’t take a risk on Krovinovic for that price.