Nottingham Forest’s chances of signing 11-goal attacker become clearer

Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Nottingham Forest target Alassane Ndao, according to Sabah.

Ndao has recently been linked with a move to the City Ground, with Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claiming that talks had begun between Forest and Fatih Karagümrük.

Ndao scored 11 goals in 38 Turkish Super Lig appearances last season, chipping in with an impressive nine assists from a wide position.

The 24-year-old looks set to move from Karagümrük, but is now expected to stay in Turkey amid interest from Galatasaray.

20 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Forest beat which team to win their first European Cup? Aalborg AEK Athens Malmo Rosenborg

According to Sabah, Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Ndao this summer, with an announcement of his signing expected soon.

Galatasaray are said to have offered €1million plus two players in Jimmy Durmaz and Jesse Sekidika in their bid to acquire Ndao.

Chris Hughton will be keen to add more options out wide this summer, having let go of Sammy Ameobi at the end of last season. Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert also returned to their parent clubs after loan spells on Trentside.

The Verdict

This is a bit of a blow for Forest if there was genuine interest in the player.

The signing of Ndao would have been an interesting one for Forest as it’s the type of player they’ve not really gone for in recent years. A younger, unproven talent who has an impressive record abroad.

But the new-look recruitment team will have their targets and will be carefully assessing the market, and there is no need to panic.