Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson: How is he getting on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

Brennan Johnson continues to shine away from Nottingham Forest on loan at Lincoln City.

The Imps are flying high in League One, and remain three points clear at the top of the table following a 0-0 draw with automatic promotion rivals Hull City in midweek.

Michael Appleton’s side have yielded 16 wins from 26 matches this season, and he will be keen to guide them promotion to the Championship for the first time.

Johnson – who made his debut under Sabri Lamouchi last season – has thrived in more of a wider role for Lincoln this term.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals across 28 appearances in all competitions, and has chipped in with a number of assists.

Despite making his debut as a central midfielder under Lamouchi, it’s in the final third where Johnson is playing his best football, given Chris Hughton food for thought going forward.

Forest chose not to recall Johnson from his loan at Lincoln in January. Having done the opposite with Tyler Walker last season, the club decided not to make any decisions on his immediate future, and let the teenager see out the season with the Imps.

Next season could be very different, though. Whether Johnson returns to the City Ground with a promotion on his CV or not remains to be seen, but he has every chance of being a key player for Forest.

Football League World exclusively reported last month that Johnson is already attracting glances from elsewhere, with interest from abroad, the Premier League and the Championship surfacing.

But right now, all that matters for Johnson is helping Lincoln cement their place at the top of League One, and helping the club have a memorable season.