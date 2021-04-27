Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson: Has he got a future at the Reds after his Lincoln stint?

Brennan Johnson will be looking to round off what has been an excellent individual campaign at Lincoln City with a promotion.

The 19-year-old moved on to Lincoln in the summer after making his debut for Nottingham Forest last season, with a view to the midfielder getting minutes under his belt.

Johnson has achieved a lot more than getting regular game time this season. The teenager has been one of the best players in Sky Bet League One, helping Michael Appleton’s side fight for a place in the play-offs.

Johnson has scored 12 goals and chipped in with a number of assists for Lincoln this season, and will undoubtedly play a big role for Forest next season.

Whether Forest can keep hold of him is the main question.

Brentford and Burnley are said to be keeping tabs on the Wales international, as per The Athletic, who is valued at a price of around £10million by Forest.

Football League World also understand that there is interest in Johnson from abroad, and that is likely to intensity in the summer.

With another two years left on his deal, Forest have no reason to cave into pressure from higher-profile clubs if an offer came in, and Chris Hughton sees him as a key part of his plans going forward.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: “It’s great news for the club. We managed to have him here a couple of weeks ago. He was able to train with us, so it was good to see him at close hand.

“He’s doing very well and that’s what you ask of player who go out on loan. Credit to Lincoln City, they are the team and manager that are playing. He’s developing really well.”

Forest have struggled for goals on a consistent basis this season, but a player of Johnson’s quality and guile in the final third could be key in 2021/22.