Nottingham Forest’s Alex Mighten and Ryan Yates react to James Garner’s Instagram message following international exploits

Nottingham Forest duo Alex Mighten and Ryan Yates have both reacted to James Garner’s message on his personal Instagram account after he was able to make his debut for England under-21s.

Garner was able to make his first league appearance for Nottingham Forest since rejoining on loan from Manchester United in their 1-1 draw at Derby County ahead of the international break.

The 20-year-old has since been away from the City Ground on international duty for England under-21s. He was entrusted to make his first start and played the full 90 minutes as England ran out 2-0 winners against Kosovo at Stadium MK.

The midfielder was paired alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp and Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher, and he was able to look at home next to the two Premier League midfielders throughout the contest.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Nottingham Forest facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Forest were founded in 1865? True False

Following his debut for England under-21s, Garner took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the fact that he was able to make his first appearance for his country at that age group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Garner (@jgarnerr96)

Both Mighten and Yates were swift to respond to Garner’s message on Instagram and the pair paid tribute to the 20-year-old and expressed their delight for his international achievement.

The Verdict

Garner thoroughly deserved to be part of England under-21’s side for their meeting with Kosovo during the international break.

The fact that he is now being recognised at that level shows the potential that he has to be a future star.

The midfielder will now be able to return to Nottingham Forest with something of a spring in his step, and he will be determined to keep himself in the England under-21s squad moving forwards.

That will mean that he needs to keep delivering on the field for the Reds and that can only be a benefit for Forest.

Mighten and Yates are two of Forest’s other bright young talents in their squad and seeing Garner go from strength to strength and impressing on the international stage will only motivate them to continue their developments.

It will not have come as a shock to anyone at Nottingham Forest to see Garner adapt so well to international football. The midfielder will be integral for them in the next few weeks now that the international is coming to an end.