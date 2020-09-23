Nottingham Forest wrap up key piece of transfer business

Nottingham Forest have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Scott McKenna from Aberdeen.

Things have progressed quickly with regards to McKenna’s move to the City Ground, with the defender’s arrival now announced.

As per Forest’s announcement, the 23-year-old has signed for an undisclosed fee.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Forest ever loaned out Joe Worrall? Yes No

That was reported as being £3m earlier in the week, with a potential £2m in add-ons to be paid to Aberdeen.

McKenna made over 100 appearances during his time with Aberdeen and also established himself on the scene for Scotland, who he has 16 caps for.

The centre-back links up with Sabri Lamouchi’s squad that’s struggling to get going at this early stage of the Championship season.

Forest have suffered back-to-back defeats in the opening weeks of the season, leaving them in the bottom-three heading into this weekend’s clash at Huddersfield Town.

Queens Park Rangers beat them 2-0 on the opening weekend of the season, with Cardiff City inflicting the same scoreline on Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo, who served Forest so well in defence last season, have been Lamouchi’s go-to pairing so far.

The Verdict

This looks a good piece of business for Forest.

McKenna arrives as a left-footed centre-back and opens up a number of options to Lamouchi.

He can go with the perfect right-foot, left-foot balance in defence, or switch to a three-man unit.

It should give Forest a lot more balance and, with other signings in more attacking areas this summer, help the Reds put a tough start to the season behind them.

Thoughts? Let us know!