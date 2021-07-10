Nottingham Forest will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Chris Hughton is gearing up for his first full season in charge at Nottingham Forest and fans will be confident that he can deliver success.

The experienced boss has proven himself at this level in the past, winning promotion with Newcastle United and Brighton, and he will feel he can do the same with the right backing at the City Ground.

Therefore, the next few weeks are crucial as the Reds reshape the squad ahead of the season opener against Coventry City.

And, here we look at THREE transfer situations that Forest will want resolved to ensure Hughton can go into the campaign without any distractions…

Joe Worrall’s future

The centre-back is a hugely influential player for Forest and it’s no surprise that his performances have attracted Premier League interest.

Brentford and Burnley are both known to be keen and the east Midlands outfit may not be in a position to resist a significant offer.

However, if Worrall does go, he will need replacing, so it would be better for Forest if this doesn’t drag on.

A new striker signed

Fans will feel that several additions are needed, but it’s clear that a striker has to be a priority.

Glenn Murray’s arrival last season shows that Hughton recognised that and with the experienced striker having left, someone will have to come in.

There are plenty of quality options out there and Forest need to find someone who can hit 15-20 goals next season.

The squad size reduced

Another thing that Hughton needs to do is reduce the size of the squad.

Work has been made on that front in recent weeks, with Nicholas Ioannou the latest to go, but further departures are required.

Hughton will want to work properly with a group that he can trust for the rest of the season, so the sooner those unwanted players are moved on, the better.