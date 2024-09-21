Joe Worrall had a monumental impact on Nottingham Forest during his time at the club. His presence at the back, as a leader, is something they'll never forget, especially after leading them to promotion back to the Premier League.

Burnley, then, will be thrilled with Worrall as a new acquisition from the previous window. They'll be getting experience at the back and a consistent performer in the Championship, and any Forest fan would praise the 27-year-old.

Already proving reliable in his first two games for the Clarets, putting in a man of the match display versus rivals Blackburn Rovers and keeping a clean sheet at Elland Road in a 1-0 victory, the former Forest centre-back will prove to be a steal for Scott Parker's side at a reported £5m.

At the City Ground, his impact on Forest over eight years is something their fans will never forget.

Forest will never forget Worrall despite new Burnley allegiance

Worrall first broke through into the Forest side during a disappointing period. The Tricky Trees avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth on the last day of the 2016/17 season, with a 3-0 victory versus Ipswich Town - Worrall playing and keeping a clean sheet that day.

From then on, the stalwart was a regular within the Forest side. This came to a halt when Aitor Karanka insisted on the 22-year-old going out on loan. He did that with Rangers eventually, with Worrall praising his time at Ibrox, saying he needed the learning curve.

On the evidence of his return, it arguably brought the best out of Worrall, playing every single game in the 2019/20 Championship season, as Forest just missed out on the play-offs.

This paved the way eventually for the 2021/22 season and a year of success for Forest.

Worrall's impact on Forest's return to the Premier League

Forest's play-off final win in 2022 was the turning point in cementing Forest's position now as a top-flight side.

Worrall's leadership on and off the pitch was rewarded. In August 2022, after a key role leading that promotion charge, he was made captain. Steve Cooper's decision was easy, with Worrall's impact on promotion showcasing him at his best.

Worrall's statistics in the 2021/22 Championship season, as per FotMob Appearances 42 Tackles won 39 Aerial duels won % 60.0% Chances created 11 Pass accuracy % 77.2% Duels won 211

A flourishing Forest team reached the play-offs, with their chance to return to the Premier League after 23 years eventually resting on 90 minutes versus Huddersfield Town.

A Levi Colwill own-goal settled the clash, and Worrall was a promotion-winning captain with his boyhood club.

An emotional Worrall spoke to Sky Sports following their victory, and showed exactly why he was the right candidate for captaincy.

"I’m just proud, just so, so proud of the players, the staff and the fans.

"As I keep saying, we’ve been really good, not just this season and I’m not saying we’ve been good in previous seasons because we’ve not.

"It’s been a long time that this club hasn’t been in the top flight, and we’ve seen a lot of good people come and go, and they’ve all added a little bit to this football club.

"And this now is fantastic, it’s just such an honour to captain Forest."

After a loan at Besiktas and his role with Forest lessening in the Premier League, Worrall embarks on a new adventure at Turf Moor.

Worrall's experience at Forest speaks volumes

Worrall has shown that he is Nottingham Forest through and through, and his ability to climb the ladder at the club has been inspired.

Joining the academy at 13, his story is a great representation of young players at the club hoping to be a star at the City Ground.

You'd think at 27 he still has plenty to learn in the game, but his attitude to the game and Forest itself is exactly what any club needs in terms of a model professional.

His impact in their promotion-winning season is a great example of helping your boyhood club reach their level once more.

You rarely see a captain being appreciated after years of torment like Worrall.

This is now something he can rub off on Burnley in the hopes he can add a second promotion to his CV under Parker.

He's worked hard to reach his status at the City Ground, and he won't be forgotten in a flash despite embarking on a new challenge at Turf Moor.