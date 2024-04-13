Throughout the years, some top forwards have come up against and had a fantastic time when facing Nottingham Forest.

Take a look at the list of names who have scored the most goals against the club over the years, for example, and you will see some iconic names of English football.

Jimmy Greaves, for example, netted 18 times in 12 matches against Forest throughout his career, whilst Alan Shearer bagged 11 times in 15 appearances against them.

Other names to hit double digits against Forest over the years include Matt Le Tissier, Tony Cottee, and Ian Rush.

With all of those names having long since retired, we thought it would be interesting to see which player has scored the most goals against Forest that remains active at present.

Given the player's Derby County connections, it will surely irk Nottingham Forest and their supporters.

Ex-Derby County Matej Vydra loved playing Nottingham Forest

The former Derby player in question is former Czech Republic international Matej Vydra, who scored nine goals in eight matches against Forest throughout his career.

Some of these came during Vydra's Derby playing days and some before, but having joined the Rams in 2016, Vydra ensured he got a couple over on his new club's rivals in his three matches against them.

Having gone goalless in an 18-minute cameo for Derby against Forest in a 3-0 win in 2016/17, later that season, in his first start for the Rams against the Reds, Vydra netted.

That goal helped the club earn a draw that day, but the following season, Vydra was at it again and causing Forest further problems.

In October 2017, Derby ran out 2-0 winners over their rivals at Pride Park, with Vydra netting the first goal, and laying on the second for teammate David Nugent.

Vydra's caused Forest problems pre-Derby County

Whilst Vydra's goals against Forest for Derby came late in his career, prior to joining the Rams, the forward had already had tremendous success against the Reds.

It all started back in 2012/13, when Vydra was at Watford. In the summer of 2012, the unknown forward had joined the Hornets on loan from Udinese, going on to score 20 goals and register eight assists that season, helping him to win the player of the season award in the division.

Unfortunately for Forest, plenty of those goals came against them, with Vydra bagging a brace on both occasions that they and Watford met that season.

Matej Vydra's matches against Nottingham Forest, according to Transfermarkt Date of fixture Club Goals Result 22/12/12 Watford 2 2-0 W 26/01/13 Watford 2 3-0 W 21/10/14 Watford 1 2-2 D 28/11/15 Reading 1 3-1 L 05/04/16 Reading 1 2-1 W 11/12/16 Derby 0 3-0 W 18/03/17 Derby 1 2-2 D 16/10/17 Derby 1 2-0 W

In December 2012, for example, Vydra netted both of Watford's goals in a 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road, whilst in the reverse fixture at the City Ground the following month, Vydra tormented Forest once again, netting twice and laying on an assist for strike partner Troy Deeney.

Vydra would eventually move on from Watford, and it was the following season on loan at Reading that he continued piling misery on Nottingham Forest supporters.

That season, the Czech international scored in both league fixtures against the club, the second of which helped earn the Royals all three points.

Nottingham Forest will be glad to see the back of Matej Vydra

All in all, in just eight matches against the club, with only six of those being starts, Matej Vydra netted nine times against Nottingham Forest over the years.

Indeed, Forest supporters must have absolutely hated coming up against Vydra, with his goals helping to ensure he lost to the Reds just once in his career.

It didn't matter which club he was playing for, though - Watford, Reading or indeed Derby, Forest just could not seem to stop him, with Vydra finding the back of the net time and time again.

With that said, Forest will be very happy to see the back of Vydra, with the forward currently playing back in his homeland for Viktoria Plzen and the Reds in the Premier League.