Nottingham Forest, West Brom & Fulham feature: 3 Championship players who have surprised in 2021/22 with their performances (watch)

Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence has been one of the Championship’s surprise packages this season.

The wing-back was out of favour at Middlesbrough when Forest swooped to sign him on loan, with Spence not looking back since making his move to the City Ground.

He’s one of journalist Ben Wignall’s selections for FLW TV’s debate show this afternoon, as he looks at the 3 Championship players who have surprised this season with their performances.

Neeskens Kebano also gets a special mention for the under-the-radar impact he’s continuing to have with Fulham as they storm on towards another promotion to the Premier League.

Finally, Ben outlines his surprise at Alex Mowatt’s lack of impact in a West Brom shirt this season following his summer arrival from Barnsley.

There are other notable mentions, too, with Huddersfield Town’s Lee Nicholls and Luton Town duo, Harry Cornick and Kal Naismith, receiving praise.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s YouTube channel: