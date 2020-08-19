Nottingham Forest weighing up transfer swoop for 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Benfica midfielder David Tavares, according to reports from Portuguese media outlet Record PT.

Forest are no strangers to doing deals with Benfica, with the likes of Joao Carvalho, Yuri Ribeiro and Alfa Semedo all joining the Reds from the Portuguese giants over the past couple of years.

Forest have now been linked with another up and coming Benfica talent in David Tavares, as per reports from Record.

Tavares is a strong, attack-minded midfielder who is also capable of playing on the left, and has made 19 appearances for Benfica’s B team.

The 21-year-old has another four years left on his contract in Portugal, but it is claimed that he isn’t part of new manager Jorge Jesus’ plans at the Stadium of Light.

After featuring in a friendly against Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp once praised Tavares for his “physical ability” and “aggressiveness” on and off the ball.

Forest have already bolstered their midfield with the arrival of Jack Colback this summer, but with Semedo returning to Benfica and John Bostock returning to Toulouse, further additions may need to be made.

The Verdict

Tavares looks to be a strong, tenacious midfielder who could be really key for Forest next season.

Last season, they missed that creativity and drive in attacking midfield, with Joao Carvalho being overlooked by Sabri Lamouchi on more than one occasion.

Tavares looks to be a young, quick and strong player, though, and his ability to play either through the middle or on the left could add real quality in depth for the Reds.