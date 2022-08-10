Nottingham Forest weighing up transfer move for Championship forward

Nottingham Forest are considering making a formal bid to Watford for Emmanuel Dennis.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League side are set to lodge a loan offer with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

The Hornets value Dennis in the region of £20 million, but Forest are yet to decide if this is a deal worth pursuing.

Dennis stood out for Watford last season during their sole campaign back in the top flight, with the Nigerian international scoring 10 and assisting six goals.

It was his first year with the club having arrived in the summer of 2021 from Club Brugge in an offer reportedly worth £3.5 million.

The 24-year old still has four years remaining on his contract so there is no immediate need for the Championship club to initiate a sale.

The forward has started both of Watford’s games so far this season under new manager Rob Edwards, though he has yet to get off the mark in terms of his goal tally.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

The club have taken four points from their opening two games of the new term, with a clash at home against Burnley on August 12 up next.

Meanwhile, Forest got off to a losing start to life back in the top flight, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

The Verdict

These are not very favourable terms for Watford so it would come as a surprise if the Hornets agreed to this type of move.

Forest have shown a willingness to splash the cash since gaining promotion last May, so the club should be looking to earn a fee in any potential move.

Dennis is a crucial player to the team so this deal would weaken them with no real benefit going the other way.

Even if the Nigerian pushed for this move, it would be unlikely that it would come to pass without some guarantee that Watford would earn financial compensation, such as a significant loan fee.