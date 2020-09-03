Nottingham Forest weighing up transfer move for attacker

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Olympiacos striker Miguel Angel Guerrero, according to Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis,

The Reds have already brought in Lyle Taylor on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic this summer, in order to provide competition for last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban up top.

But Forest have recently bid farewell to Tyler Walker after the homegrown striker moved to Coventry City on a permanent deal, so Sabri Lamouchi may look to bring in another striker in.

According to Oikonomidis, Forest are interested in signing Guerrero from Olympiacos – a club Forest know very well due to the connections with their owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Guerrero joined Olympiacos from Leganes in 2018, and has since scored 16 goals in 62 games for the Greek side.

The 30-year-old returned to Leganes on loan in the second-half of last season, finding the net just once in 13 appearances.

Guerrero has found it difficult to make an impact at Olympiacos, so it remains to be seen whether a move to Forest happens this summer or not.

The Verdict

Forest definitely need to bring in another striker, especially if Sabri Lamouchi is going to switch to two strikers up front to accommodate both Taylor and Grabban.

Guerrero doesn’t look like a prolific goalscorer and his goal record isn’t the greatest, and Forest fans would fear that he’s another Rafa Mir or Leo Bonatini.

The club do take their gambles on foreign talent from time to time, though, so it would be unfair to write Guerrero off straight away before he’s even kicked a ball.